NASCAR Rumors: Danica Patrick To Run Daytona 500 For Premium Motorsports

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

The pieces are beginning to fall into place for Danica Patrick to end her career with the “Danica Double.”

Patrick will bookend her Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career Feb. 18, when she will drive the No. 7 GoDaddy Chevrolet for Premium Motorsports at the Daytona 500, according to The Associated Press. In addition to running the same number she started her NASCAR career with, Patrick will have her former crew chief, Tony Eury Jr., atop her pit box for her final drive.

“I couldn’t have written a better story about how this would all fall into place,” Patrick told the AP. “Going with the flow is working out beautifully. … It all makes my last NASCAR race just that much sweeter.”

The 35-year-old announced Thursday that her former sponsor GoDaddy will back her for the Daytona 500, as well as the Indianapolis 500. Patrick plans to end her racing career with the two 500-mile races, in what she’s calling the “Danica Double.”

She’s yet to find a ride for the Indy 500, though IndyCar expert Robin Miller has predicted Patrick will be on the grid at Indianapolis Motor Speedway come May 27.