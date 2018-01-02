NASCAR Rumors: Newly Single Danica Patrick Dating QB Aaron Rodgers

Photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images

Although Danica Patrick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently broke up, Patrick apparently wasn’t alone for the holidays.

Patrick, who recently retired from full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition, is believed to have found a new professional athlete boyfriend: Aaron Rodgers, according to TerezOwens.com.

“Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick were spotted at Aaron’s favorite restaurant in Green Bay after Christmas,” Owens wrote. “An onlooker said that Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other.”

The 35-year-old racer, and now published author, confirmed Dec. 18 that she and Stenhouse had ended their relationship after five years.