NASCAR Rumors: Track Owners, Two Drivers Might Bid On Carolina Panthers

Considering everybody from Steph Curry to P. Diddy have been linked to a potential bid on the Carolina Panthers, it’s not surprising that some members of the NASCAR world have entered the conversation.

Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s chairman and CEO, Bruton and Marcus Smith, respectively, are “very interested” in joining a group that plans to place a bid on the Panthers, according to The Charlotte Observer. Felix Sabates, a Charlotte businessman, revealed Wednesday that he’s discussed joining the group with the Smiths.

“It makes sense for them to join up with us,” Sabates told the Observer. “It makes sense for us to join up with them.”

Although Sabates was fairly tight-lipped regarding the other individuals in his ownership group, he revealed that two of its members already are minority owners of the Panthers. He also noted that he definitely would not be the NFL team’s majority owner should the group end up purchasing the franchise.

Marcus Smith, who reportedly has said in the past that he’d like to see his family expand their reach in the sports world beyond racing, declined to comment on his interest in buying the Panthers. In 2016, however, he made it very clear that the idea was very appealing.

“It would be an incredible opportunity and such a neat opportunity and property for anybody to be able to shepherd into the future,” Smith said.

The group that’s courting the SMI bosses is comprised of four entrepreneurs, in addition to Sabates, and recently brought two racing drivers aboard. Sabates wouldn’t say who the two drivers were, and it’s unclear whether the racers in question currently compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.