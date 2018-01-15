NASCAR’s Danica Patrick Confirms She, Aaron Rodgers Officially Dating

Photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danica Patrick apparently got tired of all the conjecture about her relationship status.

Patrick set the record straight Monday, confirming that she and Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers now are in fact together, according to The Associated Press.

Following the conclusion of the 2017 NASCAR season, Patrick and fellow racer Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ended their relationship after five years together. Since the start of 2018, however, rumors have been swirling that the 35-year-old and Rodgers started seeing each other, and he had already met Patrick’s parents.

“Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” Patrick told The Associated Press.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s comment Monday was much more direct than the response she gave Jan. 4 when confronted about the Rodgers rumors. On that occasion, she simply smiled from ear-to-ear then walked away.

A native of Beloit, Wis., Patrick reportedly is a Chicago Bears fan, but she isn’t letting her loyalty to “Da Bears” get in the way of her new relationship.

“Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team,” Patrick said. “Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Patrick has been traveling the country promoting her new fitness book, “Pretty Intense,” since the beginning of the year, though she also is working behind the scenes to land herself a drive for both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500.