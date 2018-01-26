NBA All-Star Rosters: LeBron James Drafts Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the disconnect between LeBron James and Kyrie Irving isn’t as great as we all thought.

The NBA revealed the rosters — chosen by team captains James and Stephen Curry — for this year’s All-Star Game on Thursday. And while James and Irving now are rivals in the Eastern Conference, the two stars will reunite as teammates for the weekend of fun in Los Angeles.

Here are the complete rosters:

It’s also worth noting James selected Kevin Durant, who will be the only one of the four Golden State Warriors not featured on Team Stephen. Also, amid all the drama surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers, James still opted to pick Kevin Love, who reportedly has been the centerpiece of recent team friction.

And while a number of teammates will remain as such for the All-Star Game, Irving will not be playing alongside Al Horford, who will be a part of Team Stephen.