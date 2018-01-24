NBA All-Star Snubs: How Biggest Omissions Reacted To Missing Cut

It’s a time-honored tradition: Talented player gets left off the NBA All-Star roster; talented player complains about said omission.

But these days, we don’t have to wait for an interview to read the opinions of the biggest All-Star snubs. Nope: They’ll give us their unfiltered feelings in real time via the wonder that is social media.

Here are the notable players left off the 2018 NBA All-Star team who either tweeted their own gripes or had another player/team member come to their defense — or both, in some cases — Tuesday night after the full rosters were announced.

Chris Paul, PG, Houston Rockets (19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.9 steals)

Paul bit his tongue on social media, but Rockets general manager Daryl Morey didn’t.

“It’s pretty outrageous,” Morey said of Paul’s snub, via the Houston Chronicle. “… If you look at with winning as the focus, the wins Chris made happen for us, even in a shorter window, were more than enough to get selected.”

Paul George, PF, Oklahoma City Thunder (20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 steals)

George also stayed silent, but teammate Russell Westbrook borrowed a term from Morey in his reaction.

Russell Westbrook called it “outrageous” that Paul George was not named an All-Star: pic.twitter.com/62vmKKbFSx — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 24, 2018

Devin Booker, PG, Phoenix Suns (25.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists)

Opinions over statistics — Devin Booker (@DevinBook) January 24, 2018

Lou Williams, PG, Los Angeles Clippers (23.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists)

Lol — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 23, 2018

Wow so @TeamLou23 isn’t a All-Star!!!! What else does he have to do. Really need to know the honest truth. Why isn’t Lou a All-Star??? @NBA — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 24, 2018

Andre Drummond, C, Detroit Pistons (14.3 points, 15 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.2 blocks)

Guess I gotta start doing back flips after every point I score to get attention around here! Lmao on to the next — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) January 24, 2018

