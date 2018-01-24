NBA Rising Stars Game Rosters: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Among Participants

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics will be well-represented at the 2018 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday, Feb. 16 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The 2018 NBA All-Star Game is that Sunday.

This event used to be a rookies vs. sophomores game, but it’s now a matchup of United States-born players versus the world. The C’s will send rookie forward Jayson Tatum and sophomore forward Jaylen Brown to the event, and they’ll both play on the U.S. squad.

The announcement was made by the league Wednesday.

Tatum and Brown bring the total number of Celtics who’ve participated in this event since its inception in 1994 to 14.

Here’s a complete list of the rosters:

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both headed to All-Star weekend to play in Rising Stars game. pic.twitter.com/Jaroboju2S — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 24, 2018

Celtics veterans Kyrie Irving and Al Horford were selected to the All-Star Game. Irving will be among the 10 starters.