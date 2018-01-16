NBA Rumors: Cavs ‘Definitely’ Will Make Deal Before Trade Deadline

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The bad news for the Cleveland Cavaliers: They’re in the midst of an awful stretch, and several players reportedly acknowledged “growing discontent” on the team after Monday night’s 118-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The good news: Change — in some way, shape or form — could be on the horizon.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reported Monday night that a trusted source indicated to him last week that Cleveland “definitely” will make at least one move before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

One trusted source pulled me aside at the @nbagleague Showcase last week in suburban Toronto and insisted that the Cavs will "definitely" swing at least one deal before the Feb. 8 trade deadline. But is there really one deal out there that closes this gap? — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 16, 2018

Of course, this could mean anything from a small roster tweak to a massive overhaul. Cleveland has gone 3-9 in its last 12 games, though, and the lack of success seemingly is taking its toll on the locker room, which lends credence to the idea that change is required to right the ship.

The Cavs have long been considered the favorites in the Eastern Conference, and they’ve overcome adversity and rough patches in the past en route to reaching three straight NBA Finals. But there’s a ton of uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ future this time around, which adds to the dilemma.

Can they get DeAndre Jordan? Do they have a better deal looming that no one sees yet? Whatever it is Cleveland HAS to swing big to give itself every chance to convince LeBron to stay … — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 16, 2018

James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this offseason. The Cavs might need to shake things up before Feb. 8 not just to improve their chances of reaching the NBA Finals this season but also to convince the best basketball player on the planet to stay put for the long haul.