NBA Rumors: Celtics Plan To Sign G League Forward To 10-Day Contract

The Boston Celtics reportedly are turning to the NBA G League to fill out their roster, at least temporarily.

The Celtics plan to sign forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract, sources told Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania. Eddie has been playing for the G League’s Windy City Bulls, averaging 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 10 games this season.

This isn’t the first time the Celtics have been linked to Eddie, who appeared in 31 NBA games with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns over the last two seasons. He spent four days with the Celtics organization before the 2014-15 season.

Eddie, 26, might not stick around long, especially if the Celtics plan to use the $8.4 million Disabled Player Exception they were granted after Gordon Hayward suffered a serious leg injury in Boston’s season opener. But he’s a 6-foot-7 swingman capable of knocking down 3-pointers — he’s shooting 50.7 percent from beyond the arc this season while averaging 7.5 3-point attempts per game — so perhaps Celtics coach Brad Stevens will find a role for him off the bench.