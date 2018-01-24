NBA Rumors: Dan Gilbert Wants To Sell Cavs With LeBron James’ Exit Looming

The Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with all sorts of problems right now. But if you believe the rumors, Dan Gilbert might not have to address those problems much longer.

In a Wednesday discussion on ESPN’s “First Take” about whether Cleveland should try to trade LeBron James, co-host Stephen A. Smith dropped some pretty big news: Gilbert, who has been the Cavs’ majority owner since 2005, apparently wants to sell the team.

“I’ll tell you the No. 1 reason why LeBron ain’t going to capitulate to anything that Dan Gilbert wants to do: Because what Dan Gilbert wants to, from what I’m being told, is sell the team,” Smith said.

A major factor in Gilbert’s decision-making, of course, is James, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer and sign with another team. In an ideal world, Smith explained, Gilbert wants James to stick around just a bit longer, so he can sell the team for more money and get out while the Cavs still are a quality team.

“But they’re more viable as a commodity if LeBron James is on your squad. … That’s one of the reasons why Dan Gilbert wanted (James) to commit to three to five years, because within that time span, you sell the team, you get money out the wazoo, and LeBron is left (in Cleveland).”

Gilbert actually selling his stake in the Cavs would be a major shakeup, as Cleveland has been to three consecutive NBA Finals and won its first title ever just two seasons ago. Such a move wouldn’t be unprecedented, though: The Houston Rockets changed ownership in September and currently boast the NBA’s second-best record.

The future doesn’t exactly look as bright for the Cavs, who are saddled with an aging roster that apparently can’t seem to stop generating drama.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images