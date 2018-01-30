NBA Rumors: Here’s What Clippers Want For Lou Williams, DeAndre Jordan

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers surprised the basketball world Monday when they traded star forward Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-player deal that involved Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris and a 2018 first-round pick, among other players.

And it doesn’t sound like the Clippers are done dealing ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

Sources: Clippers will continue to pursue packages of young players and picks in talks for DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 29, 2018

Jordan, if he declines his 2018-19 player option, will become an unrestricted free agent in July. He’s making $22,642,350 this season. Williams is in the final year of his contract, which pays him $7 million this season.

The Clippers, who appear headed for a rebuild/re-tool, cannot afford to let these valuable, veteran players leave in free agency and not get anything in return for them. Trading both of them before next month’s deadline makes the most sense.

