NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving Disparity Key To Cavs’ Discontent

Everyone knew the Cleveland Cavaliers would miss Kyrie Irving, but the star point guard’s departure from the team has left a lasting effect greater than anyone expected.

The Cavaliers are struggling, having lost nine of their last 12 games. Irving, on the other hand, is thriving with the Boston Celtics, who currently own a seven-game win streak and have sat atop the Eastern Conference standings for the majority of the season.

Cleveland likely didn’t expect to drastically regress at the point guard position after the Irving trade, as Isaiah Thomas proved last season how dynamic of an offensive player he can be. But Thomas’ nagging injury has left him as a shell of himself, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to be a go-to scorer to complement LeBron James.

In a story for ESPN published Tuesday, Dave McMenamin pondered this exact thought, which reportedly has been on the mind of several Cavs players as well.

“There are natural comparisons being drawn in the Cavs’ locker room between Thomas and Irving, by virtue of them playing the same position and being swapped for one another,” McMenamin writes. “Irving, who has led the Celtics to a firm hold on the No. 1 record in the East, was known for turning it on at times during the Cavs’ annual doldrums and raising everyone’s level of intensity — James included. And Irving shined in the biggest moments, averaging 29.4 points on 47.2 percent shooting in the Finals against the (Golden State) Warriors last June.”

Thomas is just one of several question marks surrounding the Cavaliers. Between dreadful defense, inadequate depth and inconsistent effort, there has to be cause for concern in Cleveland as to whether this team has what it takes to legitimately contend for a championship. In fact, there reportedly is “growing discontent” in the Cavs’ locker room, with many players questioning if the team’s problems are fixable.

Meanwhile, over in Boston, Irving and the Celtics are primed for playoff success not just this season, but for years to come.