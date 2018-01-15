NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Has ‘Serious Intentions’ Of Owning NBA Franchise

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kevin Durant finally has an NBA title to his name. Now, he’s thinking bigger. Much bigger.

The Golden State Warriors forward has “serious intentions” of purchasing an NBA team after his playing career, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing league sources.

Durant’s desire to own an NBA franchise has “intensified” since he joined the Warriors, according to Haynes, who added that the All-Star forward and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, have met with current NBA owners and tech CEOs several times over the last year and a half.

Durant has become increasingly involved in business ventures since moving to the Bay Area, investing in multiple startups and appearing as a guest speaker at TechCrunch Disrupt, a startup conference in San Francisco, last fall. Also motivating the 29-year-old is an interest in adding “another African-American in the position of majority ownership,” an anonymous source told Haynes.

Charlotte Hornets principal owner Michael Jordan currently is the only African-American owner — and former player — with a majority stake in an NBA team. But Durant hopes to change that and possibly help usher in a new generation of ex-players taking leadership roles, as Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James also has expressed interest in owning an NBA franchise.

Durant was asked about Haynes’ report Monday before the Warriors’ game against the Cavs.

“They programmed players in the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s just to play and to compete against each other and fight against each other,” Durant said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “We know how to compete and play the game. Now we’re getting smart on the other side. I think that’s scary for a lot of people and they don’t want to see that happen. So, I’m glad guys are starting to take control of their lives.”

Durant isn’t the only Warriors player with ownership aspirations, as teammate Stephen Curry has mulled the idea of buying the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.