NBA Rumors: Knicks Targeting Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope In Free Agency

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports images

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope never was going to be a Los Angeles Laker for long, but it appears his play this season has piqued the interest of another team: the New York Knicks.

The Knicks, who are continuing to rebuild around Kristaps Porzingis, reportedly are making “athletic wings” their offseason priority, and the 24-year-old Lakers guard has caught their eye, according to The New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

Caldwell-Pope signed a one-year, $18 million contract with Los Angeles this offseason, but he was never in the team’s long-term plans. The Lakers, who currently sit near the bottom of the NBA, likely will try and clear salary cap space before the NBA trade deadline in an effort to sign top free agents LeBron James and Paul George.

With the Lakers wanting to give two max contracts out this summer, they likely will let Caldwell-Pope find a new team for the 2018-19 campaign.

The Georgia product has been a productive member of the Lakers’ lineup this season, but his recent jail stint for violating his probation could drive down his price tag. That would benefit the Knicks, who will have little cap space to work with this offseason.

New York already has Courtney Lee and Tim Hardaway Jr. under contract for next season, but Caldwell-Pope, who has the potential to be an elite wing defender, would fit nicely alongside Porzingis and rookie Frank Ntilikina.

Caldwell-Pope is averaging 13.1 points per game on 41.6 percent shooting this season for the Lakers.