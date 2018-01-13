NBA Rumors: LeBron James, David Fizdale Could Join Lakers In Offseason

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

Another day, another LeBron James-Los Angeles Lakers rumor.

The basketball world already is speculating where James will take his talents next, as the three-time NBA champion is eligible to opt out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer.

The Lakers have been rumored to be a leading candidate for James’ services, and it appears the team could make a specific coaching change in order to sway James to L.A.

During an interview on The Rich Eisen Show on Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst speculated the idea of James joining the Purple and Gold. After noting that LaVar Ball’s claim that Lakers coach Luke Walton has lost the locker room holds some merit, Windhorst revealed rumblings he’s heard about who could become the next Lakers coach if the team moves on from Walton.

“Now this may not be true, and the Lakers may intend to keep him, but what I’m telling you is the way the events have gone down, I got executives in my ear, I’ve got agents in my ear, saying ‘Oh yeah they’re probably going to hire David Fizdale,'” Windhorst said, as transcribed by UPROXX.

James and Fizdale certainly have a history, as they were together for four seasons with the Miami Heat. James also was a vocal supporter of Fizdale after he surprisingly was relieved of his head coaching duties with the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 27.

Fizdale is a fine coach, and if he could help pitch James to the Lakers, it might be a no-brainer hire for the team.