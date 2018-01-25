NBA Rumors: LeBron James Might Not Pick Kevin Love In All-Star Game Draft

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James and Kevin Love are teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but there’s no guarantee the two forwards will be linked up for the NBA All-Star Game.

James, along with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, will be a captain for this year’s All-Star festivities in Los Angeles. This year’s game will be a little different, however, as James and Curry will pick the two teams as opposed to the typical conference showdown.

And while a conventional line of thinking would lead one to believe that James will pick his Cavs teammate, Love apparently hasn’t gotten a guarantee that he’ll be a part of LeBron’s squad.

Last night Kevin said LeBron hadn’t given him the assurance he’d be drafting him yet: “He’s going to try to assemble the best team possible. I mean, he probably has a future in that, so I assume he’ll put together a damn good team. But so will Steph. Those are two smart guys.” https://t.co/yVavkPygGy — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2018

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise in wake of recent news. As the Cavaliers continue to implode, the team reportedly held an “emotional” team meeting in which some players questioned the legitimacy of Love’s illness that forced him to exit last Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder early. Love’s teammates also appeared to intentionally avoid helping him off the floor when he hit the deck in Tuesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

While James not picking Love only would fuel the rumors of the Cavs’ disconnect, Love’s tweet about his All-Star desires raised some eyebrows on its own Wednesday.

Would be special to end up on the same All-Star team as @KlayThompson …our families have been friends for a long time. Crazy that it’s even a possibility. Just a thought!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 24, 2018

Cleveland doesn’t appear to be able to stay away from drama these days, so it only would make sense that a typically fun weekend of meaningless basketball would find a way to continue this trend.