NBA Rumors: Sixers Join NBA-Wide Chase For Grizzlies’ Tyreke Evans

Tyreke Evans must be one of the NBA’s most wanted players … in a good way.

The Memphis Grizzlies guard is drawing widespread interest in his services ahead of the NBA trade deadline, which is at 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 8. The Philadelphia 76ers are the latest team to contact the Grizzlies about Evans, but Memphis’ high asking price might prevent him from moving to the City of Brotherly Love, according to The New York Times’ Mark Stein.

The Sixers have expressed trade interest in Tyreke Evans, according to league sources, but Memphis continues to seek a first-round pick in an Evans deal and Philly is naturally reluctant to surrender it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 31, 2018

Evans’ fine form this season and his $3.29 million expiring contract make him an attractive target for teams seeking to bolster their backcourt options for the stretch run. Meanwhile, the 18-31 Grizzlies appear ready to enter a rebuilding phase and are keen to amass assets.

Rumors have linked him this week with a potential move to the Boston Celtics, but they might have to pay up in order to outbid at least six other teams for the 28-year-old, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Source confirms #Sixers are interested in Tyreke Evans, but adds #Celtics, #Cavaliers, #Pelicans, #Thunder, #Heat & #Rockets have all contacted the #Grizzlies about the Chester native. "It going to come to a team giving them what they want," the source said. They want a 1-rounder — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 31, 2018

The Grizzlies’ trade demands might be the only things keeping him in Memphis so far, and he appears all but gone, especially if they nudge their price a little lower.