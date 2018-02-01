NBA Rumors: Suns, Greg Monroe Agree To Buyout; Celtics Expected To Show Interest

The Boston Celtics need to add rebounding and frontcourt depth before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, and a potential solution to both problems reportedly became available Wednesday night.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night, citing league sources, that “the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a contract buyout with Greg Monroe.”
Monroe was traded to the Suns in November as part of the deal that sent point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns are in a rebuild, so them buying out Monroe was not a surprise at all.
Monroe now is an unrestricted free agent, and you can bet several contending teams will show interest. One of those teams figures to be the Celtics.
As noted in Mannix’s tweet above, the Celtics have an $8.4 million Designated Player Exception from the Gordon Hayward injury to use before the end of the season. Therefore, Boston can offer Monroe more than any other team in the league.
The veteran center is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP