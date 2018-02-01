NBA Rumors: Suns, Greg Monroe Agree To Buyout; Celtics Expected To Show Interest

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics need to add rebounding and frontcourt depth before the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, and a potential solution to both problems reportedly became available Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night, citing league sources, that “the Phoenix Suns have agreed to a contract buyout with Greg Monroe.”

Monroe was traded to the Suns in November as part of the deal that sent point guard Eric Bledsoe to the Milwaukee Bucks. The Suns are in a rebuild, so them buying out Monroe was not a surprise at all.

Monroe now is an unrestricted free agent, and you can bet several contending teams will show interest. One of those teams figures to be the Celtics.

Look for the #Celtics to have interest in Greg Monroe, a definite post presence, can score around the rim and showed in MIL and PHX he can come off the bench. Also, would love to join winning situation. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) February 1, 2018

Market will be robust for Greg Monroe–and Boston, armed with an $8.4 million DPE, will likely be an aggressive suitor. Celtics need a big, and Monroe has killed them in years past. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 1, 2018

As noted in Mannix’s tweet above, the Celtics have an $8.4 million Designated Player Exception from the Gordon Hayward injury to use before the end of the season. Therefore, Boston can offer Monroe more than any other team in the league.

The benefit of the Celtics $8.4M DPE is that it doesn’t prorate and stays full until March 12. A team like Cleveland that has $2.3M remaining of the tax ML will see that number shrink by $14,402 per day. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 1, 2018

The veteran center is averaging 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this season.