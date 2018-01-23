NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers Interested In DeAndre Jordan Trade

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly are shopping center DeAndre Jordan, and a new Western Conference club has emerged as a possible suitor for the big man’s services.

The Clippers reportedly have been looking to move on from Jordan since the offseason. While the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks have been the most noted pursuers of Jordan, there Portland Trail Blazers also reportedly are in the mix.

The Trail Blazers are among the teams that have tried to engage the Clippers in trade talks for DeAndre Jordan, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 22, 2018

The Trail Blazers have been searching for a third star to pair with their backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum after their pursuit of Carmelo Anthony fell flat. Jordan certainly could fill this void.

The Blazers entered the season with centers Jusuf Nurkic and Ed Davis on expiring contracts. They also have $110 million of contracts signed in the summer of 2016 when the NBA’s cap increased at an astronomical rate. Now that the league’s cap has regressed, Blazers forward Evan Turner’s four-year, $70 million contract could be one of the multiple deals they flip in a trade for Jordan.

If Portland is able to acquire Jordan, it definitely would cause a major shake-up in the West.