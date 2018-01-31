NBA Stars React To Rasual Butler’s Death With Outpouring Of Grief, Tributes

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rasual Butler played his last professional basketball game in 2016 but his NBA peers never forgot what a big man he was.

That became clear Wednesday after reports emerged in the media saying Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, 31, died in an early morning car accident in Los Angeles. The Miami Heat confirmed the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle. Our sincere condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and many friends of Rasual and Leah. They will be missed. pic.twitter.com/djezmpHd5h — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 31, 2018

The announcement of Butler’s death prompted an outpouring of grief among past and present NBA stars, who used social media to share kind words about the former Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs player.

Rest In Peace my brother 🙏🏾#RasualButler — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 31, 2018

Rip Bro bro 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/92Oy2qPUaf — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

Incredibly sad news to hear about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. Prayers to both of their families through this tough time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 31, 2018

Devastated to hear the news about the passing of my former teammate, Rasual, & his wife. My thoughts and prayers go out to their families during this difficult time. Rasual was an amazing teammate and an even better person. He will truly be missed! — Lamarcus Aldridge (@aldridge_12) January 31, 2018

Very sad day for the #NBAFamily. My deepest condolences to Rasual and his wife’s families in such a painful moment. #RIPRasualButler pic.twitter.com/PUmTQUFwbF — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 31, 2018

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

lost an OG today, a true pro, a teacher, and competitor. who was not only a great mentor but also a great father. @rasualbutler45 rest peacefully my brother. #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/md1mOTxifQ — Solomon Hill (@solohill) January 31, 2018

Butler was 38 years old. LaBelle who appeared on “American Idol” was 31. They’re survived by Butler’s daughter Raven, whom he fathered in a previous relationship.