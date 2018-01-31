NBA

NBA Stars React To Rasual Butler’s Death With Outpouring Of Grief, Tributes

by on Wed, Jan 31, 2018 at 4:49PM
Rasual Butler

Rasual Butler played his last professional basketball game in 2016 but his NBA peers never forgot what a big man he was.

That became clear Wednesday after reports emerged in the media saying Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, 31, died in an early morning car accident in Los Angeles. The Miami Heat confirmed the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement of Butler’s death prompted an outpouring of grief among past and present NBA stars, who used social media to share kind words about the former Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs player.

I remember I called you when you got drafted on draft night and I was at a camp and I wanted to show off because I knew you and you answered the phone for a 16year old who was one of your biggest fans.. this is truly a sad day for me !! RIP Sual bop my oldhead!!

I’m hurt man, still in shock, I don’t believe it…not you, you were too good man…feels like I just seen you like yesterday, the both of you…even tho we were teammates for a short period, we bonded like brothers…had an energy that was unmatched, we will miss you good brova, you and Leah both #RIP @rasualbutler8 @leahlabelle prayers up to your families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Sad news…lost a good one!!!

I can’t believe this…. RIP to my brother and his wife!!!! One of the most genuine guys I’ve ever met, and Leah was as authentic as they come. The world just lost 2 amazing people!! #RestInParadise #stillinshock 😪😢

Butler was 38 years old. LaBelle who appeared on “American Idol” was 31. They’re survived by Butler’s daughter Raven, whom he fathered in a previous relationship.

