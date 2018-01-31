NBA Stars React To Rasual Butler’s Death With Outpouring Of Grief, Tributes

Rasual Butler played his last professional basketball game in 2016 but his NBA peers never forgot what a big man he was.
That became clear Wednesday after reports emerged in the media saying Butler and his wife, singer Leah LaBelle, 31, died in an early morning car accident in Los Angeles. The Miami Heat confirmed the tragedy Wednesday afternoon.
The announcement of Butler’s death prompted an outpouring of grief among past and present NBA stars, who used social media to share kind words about the former Heat, New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs player.
I’m hurt man, still in shock, I don’t believe it…not you, you were too good man…feels like I just seen you like yesterday, the both of you…even tho we were teammates for a short period, we bonded like brothers…had an energy that was unmatched, we will miss you good brova, you and Leah both #RIP @rasualbutler8 @leahlabelle prayers up to your families 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Butler was 38 years old. LaBelle who appeared on “American Idol” was 31. They’re survived by Butler’s daughter Raven, whom he fathered in a previous relationship.
