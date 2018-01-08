NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans ‘Determined To Re-Sign’ DeMarcus Cousins

Photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

DeMarcus Cousins has been involved in so many NBA trade rumors over the last few years, but it doesn’t sound like the All-Star center will be dealt before this season’s trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski wrote Monday that, “so far, New Orleans is determined to re-sign center DeMarcus Cousins and hasn’t invited trade offers on him.”

The Pelicans have little choice but to keep Cousins, or at least try their hardest to make that happen. If he’s gone, superstar center Anthony Davis will have no help, and the franchise likely would be a fringe contender at best for the remainder of his contract.

Cousins is able to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but very few teams are projected to have max salary cap space. This is good for the Pelicans, who wouldn’t have the salary cap space needed to replace Cousins with a similarly talented player if he left in free agency.

The Pelicans’ situation could change if they fall completely out of the playoff race and/or they get an indication from Cousins that he won’t re-sign. But there haven’t been any reports or speculation suggesting that’s the case.