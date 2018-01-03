NESN Programming Update Due To Blizzard Weather Thursday, Jan. 4

NESN has made changes to its television schedule for Thursday, Jan. 4 due to the inclement winter weather expected to hit the Northeast.
Here’s the updated slate of NESN programming for Thursday:
9 a.m-9:20 a.m.: NESN Sports Update
9:20 a.m-9:40 a.m.: NESN Sports Update
9:40 a.m-10 a.m.: NESN Sports Update
10 a.m.-noon: Bruins in Two: Bruins at New York Islanders (01/02/2018)
Noon-1 p.m.: Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins
1 p.m-1:30 p.m.: Red Sox Report: Carl Yastrzemski Part 1
1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.: Red Sox Report: Carl Yastrzemski Part 2
2 p.m-2:30 p.m.: Red Sox Report: 11 Wins in ’07
2:30-3 p.m.: Red Sox Report: The Sounds of ’17
3 p.m-3:30 p.m.: On Course with Andy Brickley: Jim Rice
3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.: On Course with Andy Brickley: Tom Werner
4 p.m-5:30 p.m.: ACC Basketball: Clemson at Boston College
5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.: Behind the B (new episode)
6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Ultimate Bruins Show
6:30 p.m-7 p.m.: Bruins Face-Off Live
7 p.m-9:30 p.m.: Boston Bruins Hockey LIVE Bruins vs. Florida Panthers
9 p.m-10 p.m.: Bruins Overtime Live
10 p.m-10:30 p.m.: NESN Sports Today
10:30 p.m-11 p.m.: Behind the B
11 p.m-11:30 p.m.: NESN Sports Today
11:30 p.m-midnight: Dining Playbook with Billy and Jenny
Powered by WordPress.com VIP