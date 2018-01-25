NESN Soccer Show: Alexis Sanchez Transfer To Man. United, Analysis

This week on the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss Alexis Sanchez and his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United.

They also break down what kind of impact Henrikh Mkhitaryan could have at Arsenal. Then they move on to Javier Mascherano’s move from Barcelona to the Chinese Super League and finally, they try to figure out why Landon Donovan really came out of retirement to play for Club Leon in Liga MX.

