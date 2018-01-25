Podcast

NESN Soccer Show: Alexis Sanchez Transfer To Man. United, Analysis

by on Wed, Jan 24, 2018 at 8:46PM
495

 

This week on the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss Alexis Sanchez and his transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United.

They also break down what kind of impact Henrikh Mkhitaryan could have at Arsenal. Then they move on to Javier Mascherano’s move from Barcelona to the Chinese Super League and finally, they try to figure out why Landon Donovan really came out of retirement to play for Club Leon in Liga MX.

Watch the video above for the full analysis podcast.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

