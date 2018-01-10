Amazon To Go Behind Scenes Of McLaren’s Woeful F1 Season

McLaren and Honda did their best to put on happy faces whenever they were in front of cameras during the final season of their failed partnership, though you couldn’t help but wonder what the situation was like behind closed doors.

Amazon Video is set to release a documentary, titled “Grand Prix Driver,” on Feb. 9 that will take a look at the 2017 Formula One season from inside the McLaren camp, Amazon announced Wednesday.

Although McLaren and Honda joined forces in 2015 to recreate the dominance they enjoyed during their previous collaboration in the 1980s, they instead spent three long seasons utilizing power units that were as powerful as they were reliable — which is to say, not at all. But the McLaren-Honda marriage really hit rock bottom in 2017.

Things got so bad, in fact, McLaren orchestrated a three-way deal to pull out of its arrangement with the Japanese manufacturer.

Given that “Grand Prix Driver,” which will be narrated by Michael Douglas, very much is centered around F1, we wonder if it will cover Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 journey. It admittedly would be impossible to ignore, given that Jenson Button filled in for him in the Monaco Grand Prix, though it’s unclear whether the film will briefly mention the Indy 500 or actually follow Alonso on his trip to the United States.

Thumbnail photo via McLaren