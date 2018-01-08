New Orleans Newspaper Trolls Panthers Owners After Loss To Saints

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Did Jerry Richardson sell the Carolina Panthers during the NFL playoffs?

That’s what The Times-Picayune of New Orleans suggests in the aftermath of the New Orleans Saints 31-26 win over the Panthers on Sunday in the NFL Wild Card Round. The victory was New Orleans’ third over Carolina this season, and New Orleans’ newspaper of record marked the occasion with a provocative headline on the front page of Monday’s edition, in which it anoints the Saints as the Panthers’ new owner.

Tim Givens of The Times-Picayune tweeted a photo of headline that’s bound to anger some Panthers fans.

Richardson, the Panthers’ owner, announced last month amid numerous misconduct allegations he’ll sell the franchise at the end of the season.

Many potential bidders have declared interest in buying the Panthers. They might have to drive a Brinks truck to the Big Easy in order to complete the purchase, if The Times-Picayune is to be believed.