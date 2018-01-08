‘New Yorker’ Cover Shows Colin Kaepernick Kneeling With Martin Luther King Jr.

“The New Yorker” is known for, among other things, the inventive artwork that graces its cover, and the Jan. 8 issue is one that should interest sports fans.

The magazine’s latest issue shows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. kneeling and linking arms with Colin Kaepernick and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett in protest against the racial injustice in the country.

Take a look:

The illustration was created by Mark Ulriksen, who said the idea came from the question: “What would King do today?”

The cover draws inspiration from King’s 1964 Nobel Peace Prize-winning speech in which he referenced a “creative battle to end the long night of racial injustice,” according to “The New Yorker.”

Kaepernick, who didn’t play during the 2017 NFL season, began kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 preseason to protest racial and social injustice in America. He currently is suing the NFL for collusion to keep him out of the league.