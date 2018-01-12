NFL Fans Across US Are Rooting For Titans To Beat Patriots — Big Time

Photo via George Walker IV/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are the favorites in their AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Saturday — but only in the betting sense.

Everything TN tweeted a graphic Thursday that shows NFL fans across the United States are rooting for the Titans to beat the Patriots. This, of course, isn’t much of a shocker, but the disparity in the numbers nevertheless is eye-opening.

Check this out:

What a surprise pic.twitter.com/Qb3SADq9Pz — Everything TN (@Everything_TN) January 11, 2018

We get it, America: You hate the Patriots.

But why is this?

Sure, the fact that sports fans root for underdogs and hate to see dynasties definitely has something to do with it. But the never-ending “Patriots are cheaters” narrative probably plays a role, as well.