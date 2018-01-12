NFL Makes Video Compilation Of Every Tom Brady Postseason Touchdown

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady has thrown so many postseason touchdowns, it takes more than eight minutes to put them all together into one video.

But that’s exactly what someone running the NFL’s social media channels did, gathering video of all 69 (CC: Rob Gronkowski) of the New England Patriots quarterback’s touchdowns. And it’s really a sight to see.

So carve out some time, settle in, and take a look:

Impressive.

Brady will be looking for a few more this weekend, with the Patriots set to take on the Tennessee Titans Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.