NFL Odds: Chiefs, Jaguars Among Wild Card Weekend Betting Favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to tally their first playoff victory on home turf since 1994 when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday as heavy 9-point betting favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Kansas City has reached the postseason in three of the past four seasons but is winless straight up in five playoff home dates going into Saturday afternoon’s Titans vs. Chiefs betting matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have failed to cover in 14 of 16 playoff games since 1991, including seven straight against the spread losses on home turf. However, the Chiefs enter the postseason on a high, winning and covering in four straight outings, including three straight home victories in which they held opponents to just 13.66 points per game.

That is bad news for the Titans, who will make their first playoff appearance in a decade despite losing SU in three of their final four regular-season outings.

Tennessee closed out its schedule on a winning note, posting a 15-10 win over Jacksonville as 2.5-point home chalk to extend its ATS win streak to three. The Titans struggled on the road down the stretch, losing SU in three of four outings, but are 4-1 SU and ATS in their past five at Arrowhead Stadium, including outright victories as betting underdogs in their past two.

In this weekend’s other AFC wild-card matchup, the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Buffalo Bills as 9-point favorites on Sunday afternoon in their first home playoff game since January 2000.

Jacksonville is coming off its first winning season since 2007, recording 10 victories and claiming its first divisional crown since 1999. The Jaguars have built their success on a stingy defense that ranked second in the NFL with 55 sacks and just 16.8 points per game allowed. However, the team finished the season with a pair of SU and ATS losses.

The Bills return to the playoffs following an 18-year absence looking for their first postseason win on the road since 1993. Buffalo is coming off a 22-16 win in Miami as 2-point favorites but has failed to record SU road wins on consecutive weekends since October 2016.

Over in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons as strong 6.5-point favorites on Saturday night, while Sunday afternoon’s late game has the New Orleans Saints taking on the divisional rival Carolina Panthers as 7-point home chalk.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images