NFL Odds: Patriots, Falcons Among Divisional Round Betting Favorites

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots will be looking to extend their straight-up win streak in home playoff games to seven when they host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday as heavy 13-point favorites on the NFL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

New England is coming off a bye last week after finishing atop the AFC standings with a 13-3 record, and has been particularly dominant in home dates at Gillette Stadium, where they have won and covered in five straight going into Saturday night’s Titans vs. Patriots betting matchup.

The Patriots have surrendered just 11.8 points per game during their current home surge, which has featured four victories by double-digit margins. New England has also regularly run up the score in recent postseason contests at Gillette Stadium, scoring 34 or more points in seven of their past 10 games.

The Titans travel to Foxboro with visions of Cinderella in their heads after stunning the Kansas City Chiefs in last week’s 22-21 comeback win as 8.5-point road underdogs.

Tennessee has been a solid performer at the sportsbooks, covering in six of seven outings, but has a middling 4-5 SU record on the road this season. The Titans are also winless in five straight matchups in New England, including a 33-16 loss as 14-point underdogs in their last visit in December 2015, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Not surprisingly, the Patriots and Titans sit at opposite ends of the Super Bowl LII odds. New England continues to lead the way as strong +200 chalk to successfully defend their title, while Tennessee trails as a distant +5000 underdog.

Earlier on Sunday, the NFC divisional playoffs kick off with the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Atlanta Falcons as 2.5-point underdogs.

The Falcons carried over their recent strong play into a 26-13 wild card weekend victory over the high-powered Los Angeles Rams as 6-point road underdogs. With the win, Atlanta improved to 8-3 SU over its past 11 games, including victories in four of six road dates, and has emerged as a +700 bet on the Super Bowl odds.

The loss of quarterback Carson Wentz has contributed to the Eagles’ drop to a +1400 Super Bowl bet, but Philadelphia has surrendered just 6.33 points per game over its past three home dates, and has picked up the win in seven of eight home dates with the Falcons since 2000.

In Sunday’s NFL betting action, the Pittsburgh Steelers battle the stingy Jacksonville Jaguars as 7.5-point home chalk, while the Minnesota Vikings are 4-point home favorites in their clash with the New Orleans Saints.