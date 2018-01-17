NFL Rumors: Ben Roethlisberger ‘Massively Frustrated’ With Mike Tomlin

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ season is over, but drama has managed to linger around the team.

Pittsburgh has remained in the news for a number of unflattering reasons. For one, the team appears to be on a collision course for rough contract negotiations with Le’Veon Bell, and minority owners of the team reportedly would like a head-coaching change.

You now can add Ben Roethlisberger to the mess.

Roethlisberger, who already has gone public about his intentions to return next season, apparently is “massively frustrated” with Mike Tomlin. During Wednesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Colin Cowherd detailed just how bad it’s gotten between Pittsburgh’s quarterback and head coach.

"Big Ben is massively frustrated with Mike Tomlin… It's not that he called out Tomlin, it's when he called him out." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/3Dr848WgxF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 17, 2018

Yikes.

While Tomlin will lead the Steelers in the 2018 season, the Steelers did make one major change to the coaching staff Wednesday. Pittsburgh decided to part ways with offensive coordinator Todd Haley, who reportedly also didn’t have the greatest relationship with Roethlisberger.

The Steelers have had all the talent in the world the past few seasons, but year in and year out they fail to maximize their potential. And if the turmoil within the organization is as bad as Cowherd reports, Pittsburgh likely is doomed to see history repeat itself in seasons to come.