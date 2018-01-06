NFL Rumors: Bill Belichick’s Interest In Coaching Giants Is ‘Fake News’

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Friday was a tough day for New England Patriots fans.

First, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published a lengthy piece detailing a significant rift within the Patriots, one that could result in the breakup of perhaps the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Then, the New York Daily News’ Gary Myers reported that Bill Belichick “sees an opening” to coach the New York Giants.

And while there probably is some truth to the information in Wickersham’s story, surely Myers’ report is far-fetched, right?

Well, here’s how Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard responded when asked about the Belichick report:

Fake news — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) January 6, 2018

Then, he offered this:

Day before Christmas I asked @GregABedard at the 30:00 mark if Bill Belichick would be the next coach of the NY Giants. He said 2%. After reading @SethWickersham's piece, anyone still think it's just 2%? https://t.co/Rk5lLdpXoS — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 5, 2018

Admittedly not a ton to go on, as these merely are Twitter replies from Bedard, rather than a more in-depth tweet or a larger reaction piece.

Still, he’s been at the forefront of reporting the behind-the-scenes turmoil at Gillette Stadium this season, so his words shouldn’t be dismissed.

Pats fans likely need a little more before they can breath sighs of relief, but this will have to do for now.