NFL Rumors: Broncos Likely Will Pursue Kirk Cousins, But Not Eli Manning

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The Denver Broncos will need some help at quarterback, and shortly after the end of a miserable season they reportedly already have interest in one signal-caller, but not another.

Injuries and ineptitude alike coerced the 5-11 Broncos to play Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch and Brock Osweiler at different points this season, and the result was clear in an abysmal campaign.

But with Denver now looking toward the offseason, it already has some interest in free agent Kirk Cousins, according to Broncos insider Troy Renck.

Been asked. Yes I believe #Broncos will pursue Cousins. But there will be a Plan B and C this time around. Won't be like chase for Manning. But yes they will pursue him — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 4, 2018

Cousins presumably could be a tough get, given the Washington Redskins will make every attempt to re-sign him this offseason, even if it means franchise tagging him for the third consecutive season.

But not among that “Plan B and C” is Eli Manning.

They don't have interest in Eli https://t.co/bHYAEJYWgY — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 4, 2018

Renck reiterated a couple times in subsequent tweets the lack of interest in Manning, who, although under contract through the 2019 season, potentially could be cut by the New York Giants if they are willing to front some of the dead money such a transaction would cost.

Of course, if the Broncos could select between the two, a 29-year-old Cousins who still can offer a team quite a bit under center makes far more sense than a 37-year-old Manning whose swan song will be sooner rather than later.