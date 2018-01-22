NFL Rumors: Cardinals Nearing Deal With Steve Wilks; Brian Flores Out Of Mix

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots appear to be getting more good news Monday morning.

The Arizona Cardinals are “closing in” on a deal to hire Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their next head coach, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Monday, citing sources.

Per Garafolo and CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Cardinals no longer have any second interviews scheduled for the head coach vacancy.

Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores was among the candidates expected to have a second interview with Arizona after drawing interest from the club. Once the Cardinals finalize their deal with Wilks, it could mean Flores gets promoted to New England’s defensive coordinator role, as Matt Patricia is expected to take the Detroit Lions’ head coach job after the season.

With Steve Wilks landing Cardinals’ HC job, Patriots will not lose LB coach Brian Flores to Arizona, making him a prime candidate to become New England’s next defensive coordinator. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

As for Wilks, the 48-year-old has been with the Panthers since 2012 and was promoted to assistant head coach/defensive coordinator at the beginning of the 2017 season. He’s been a hot name on the NFL head coach market and reportedly interviewed for the New York Giants’ job, as well. Wilks would fill in for Bruce Arians, who announced his retirement following the regular season.