NFL Rumors: Chiefs QB Alex Smith Could Be On Trading Block This Offseason

There aren’t many quality quarterbacks that will hit the open market in free agency this offseason, but there’s one that could be made available via trade if teams come calling.

Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Alex Smith has guided KC to the AFC Wild Card Round — at the very least — this season, but unless this playoff run ends with quite a bit of success, it sounds like Smith potentially could be moved, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The Chiefs are open to trading Smith this offseason, sources said, thanks in part to one of the most fervent quarterback markets in recent memory,” Rapoport wrote.

“Kansas City won’t actively seek out trade partners, but they will listen,” he continued. “There is a real chance Smith, who’s set to make $17 million next season, will be dealt for the second time in his career.”

If Smith is made available, some teams certainly would be willing to compile an enticing package in order to acquire him. With unrestricted free agents Jimmy Garoppolo and Kirk Cousins’ respective teams already acknowledging their intent to ink them long-term before they’d hit the open market, a trade for Smith could very well end up being the best avenue for a team trying to improve offensively.

And as Rapoport notes, the Chiefs would be willing to part ways with Smith based on their confidence in rookie backup Patrick Mahomes II.

Smith, who will be 34 years old by the time next season starts, led all quarterbacks with a 104.7 quarterback rating during the regular season, while throwing for 4,042 yard and posting a 26-5 touchdown to interception ratio.