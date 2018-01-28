NFL Rumors: Colts To Hire Josh McDaniels As Head Coach After Super Bowl

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s unofficially official: Josh McDaniels is headed to Indianapolis.

The Colts intend to hire McDaniels as their new head coach after Super Bowl LII, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator reportedly had his second interview with Indy on Friday, meeting with team owner Jim Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard. It appears that interview went well and McDaniels has the job wrapped up, although the Colts can’t officially offer McDaniels a contract until the Patriots’ season ends next Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.

McDaniels’ departure will end his six-year tenure as New England’s offensive coordinator, during which he guided the team to two Super Bowl victories (and the chance for a third Sunday). The Patriots have finished in the NFL’s top five in points scored during each of those six seasons.

In all, McDaniels has worked in the organization for 14 years, beginning as a personnel assistant in 2001. He left in 2009 to become the Denver Broncos’ head coach but returned in 2012 after serving as the then-St. Louis Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2011.

Schefter also confirmed the Detroit Lions are expected to hire Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their next head coach, while special teams coordinator Joe Judge is on an expiring contract and could head elsewhere, as well.