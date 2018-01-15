NFL Rumors: Giants Targeting Vikings’ Pat Shurmur As Head Coach

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New York Giants reportedly have located their next head coach.

While it has been reported that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur were the two finalists for the Giants’ head coaching vacancy, it appears Shurmur has moved ahead of McDaniels, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

Shurmur reportedly will accept the job if offered, but the Giants will not be able to announce the signing until the Vikings are eliminated from the playoffs.

McDaniels, on the other hand, reportedly is expected to accept the head coaching position for the Indianapolis Colts.

The 53-year-old Shurmur has an underwhelming 10-23 record as a head coach, but he has worked wonders with the Vikings’ offense and has them one win away from a Super Bowl berth. Minnesota will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday after defeating the New Orleans Saints on a miracle 61-yard, game-winning touchdown pass.

New York had a disastrous 2017 season that saw it go 3-13 and fire head coach Ben McAdoo. The Giants, however, do have a talented defense and one of the best wide receivers in the game in Odell Beckham Jr. If they can get 37-year-old Eli Manning a running game and an offensive line, then the Giants could compete in 2018 with Shurmur at the helm.