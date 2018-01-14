NFL Rumors: Jaguars Taunt Mike Mitchell After Upset Win Over Steelers

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Mitchell provided the Jacksonville Jaguars with a helping of bulletin board material leading up to Sunday’s divisional-round game in Pittsburgh, and it wound up being his downfall.

Leading up to the Jaguars-Steelers clash at Heinz Field, Mitchell was overlooking the AFC South champions, instead boisterously claiming that Pittsburgh would take down the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

Well, Mitchell won’t get the chance to back up his prediction, as the Jaguars pulled off the upset of the Steelers, earning a 45-42 victory in a thrilling shootout. And after the game, some Jags players were quick to remind the Pittsburgh safety of the mistake he made by not taking them seriously.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Jaguars players could be heard in the hall shouting "Where's Mitchell? Bring Mike out here!" — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) January 14, 2018

We have a feeling the Patriots won’t provide the Jaguars with any added motivation leading up to next Sunday’s AFC title game at Gillette Stadium.