NFL Rumors: Jarvis Landry ‘Not Optimistic’ About Re-Signing With Dolphins

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

It appears one of the NFL’s most talented wide receivers could be in store for a new home this offseason.

According to the Miami Herald’s Adam H. Beasley, Jarvis Landry likely will be moving on from the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

“Landry, who told reporters after the Dolphins’ regular-season finale that he was not sure if would return to the Dolphins in 2018, is suggesting to friends that it is more likely that he has played his final game for Miami,” Beasley writes.

“Landry has told associates that he is not optimistic that the long-term deal with the Dolphins he so desperately wants will be reached.”

Rumblings of a split between the Dolphins and Landry first began in the preseason, as Miami reportedly was “seriously listening” to trade offers for the 25-year-old wideout. However, Dolphins coach Adam Gase quickly nixed these rumors by saying there was “no chance” the team would trade Landry, who finished the 2017 season with career highs in receptions (112) and touchdowns (nine).

Miami, of course, will need to open up its wallet in order to retain Landry, who has been one of the most productive receivers in league the past four seasons. It doesn’t appear the negotiations have gotten off to a strong start, though, as Landry reportedly has felt “disrespected” by recent contract talks with the team.

And if Miami fails to meet Landry’s desires, a number of teams likely will be chomping at the bit to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl selection.