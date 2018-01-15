NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Expected To Take Colts Job Despite Titans’ Interest

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

What a difference a few hours makes.

The Titans surprisingly parted ways with head coach Mike Mularkey on Monday morning, and a report surfaced moments later that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had emerged as the favorite to take the Tennessee opening.

But McDaniels also has been tied to the Colts’ head coach vacancy, and on Monday afternoon, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported there still was “strong mutual interest” between McDaniels and Indianapolis.

It appears that interest was strong enough to woo the 41-year-old coordinator, as McDaniels now is “expected” to take the Colts’ head coach job when an offer comes, Pelissero and NFL Media colleague Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon.

There has been plenty of speculation about McDaniels’ intentions over the last few days, with his two favorites narrowed down to the Colts and Titans after news that Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur reportedly is set to land the New York Giants’ head coach job.

According to reports, McDaniels choosing Indianapolis boiled down to two factors: his “strong” relationship with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and his rumored fascination with quarterback Andrew Luck, who McDaniels believes can “mentally match Tom Brady — and physically exceed him,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote Sunday.

What appears all but certain is that the Patriots will be searching for two new coordinators in 2018, as defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is expected to become the next head coach of the Detroit Lions.