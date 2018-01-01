NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia To Interview For These Head-Coaching Jobs

Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia will be busy during the New England Patriots’ playoff bye week.

Both Patriots coordinators are expected to interview for at least one vacant head-coaching position, according to reports.

Patricia, who has coached the Patriots’ defense since 2012, appears to be one of the favorites to take over the Detroit Lions after they fired head coach Jim Caldwell on Monday morning. Patricia reportedly plans will interview for that job, with McDaniels being linked there, as well.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn is a former Patriots executive. Also among those reportedly interviewing: former New England linebacker Mike Vrabel.

The #Lions have already begun the process of submitting slips. I’m told #Texans DC Mike Vrabel is on the list. Matt Patricia coming too. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia immediately becomes the name to watch for the Lions opening. In Indy, mentioned these 3 guys last week: Pats OC Josh McDaniels, Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Chiefs STC Dave Toub. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2018

McDaniels, the mastermind of New England’s offense since 2012, reportedly will interview for the Indianapolis Colts job, which opened up when the team fired Chuck Pagano on Sunday.

Three candidates the #Colts are expected to interview: #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, #Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, #Chiefs ST coach Dave Toub. There will be others, of course. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

McDaniels’ name also has been mentioned in connection with the open Chicago Bears job. The Bears, who fired John Fox on Monday, reportedly want an offensive-minded head coach — the words “QB guru” have been mentioned — to help rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in his development.

Bears' firing of John Fox makes it five openings (CHI, DET, NYG, IND, OAK). Expect to hear offensive names like Minnesota's Pat Shurmur, NE's Josh McDaniels and Philly's John DeFilippo in the mix. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2018

Bears have fired John Fox, as expected. As reported over weekend, they want a QB guru. McDaniels top of list. Interested in Nagy, DeFilippo — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2018

#Bears GM Ryan Pace will lead the search for the replacement for John Fox. They’ll look at offensive minds to work with promising QB Mitch Trubisky, while defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could get a look as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

The New York Giants were the first team to fire their coach this season, and they have yet to name Ben McAdoo’s successor. McDaniels and Patricia are “1 and 1A” on the Giants’ head-coaching wish list, sources told Gary Myers of the New York Daily News.

Giants owner John Mara and newly hired GM Dave Gettleman are expected to travel to Foxboro, Mass., this week to meet with both coordinators, per Myers.

As of this morning nothing has changed according to my sources. Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia clear favorites for Giants job and, if he’s fired, Bill O’Brien, too. Pat Shurmur next. Lots of Jim Schwartz rumors this weekend, but he’s not near the top. https://t.co/dq5aQe5yx9 — Gary Myers (@garymyersNYDN) December 31, 2017

Neither McDaniels nor Patricia has been liked to the Oakland Raiders, who reportedly are expected to hire coach-turned-ESPN analyst Jon Gruden to take over for Jack Del Rio.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images