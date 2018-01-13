NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels, Mike Vrabel Finalists For Colts Head Coach Job

Photo via Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The next coach of the Indianapolis Colts likely will have deep ties to the New England Patriots.

The Colts fired former head coach Chuck Pagano after the conclusion of the regular season. And now, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer, they’ve reportedly narrowed their search for a new leader to two candidates: Josh McDaniels and Mike Vrabel.

Per sources, Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and Texans DC Mike Vrabel have emerged as finalists for the Colts job. Indy could still add a candidate, I’m told. But those are the 2 in it now. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 13, 2018

In addition to the Collts, McDaniels — who has served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012 — also has been tied to open coaching vacancies with the New York Giants and the Tennessee Titans. And Vrabel, who played linebacker for the Patriots for eight seasons between 2001 and 2008, currently is the defensive coordinator for the Houston Texans but also has been pursued by both the Colts and the Detroit Lions.

McDaniels, of course, isn’t the only Patriots staffer who could be on the move.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia reportedly is the favorite to land the Giants’ coaching gig. And linebackers coach Brian Flores, who many believe would replace Patricia, reportedly could become the next head coach of the Arizona Cardinals.

In any event, the Patriots might look much different next season than they currently do.