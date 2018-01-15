NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels Now The Favorite For Titans Head-Coaching Job

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Remember last week when it looked like Josh McDaniels could stay on as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots for one more year because head-coaching jobs were drying up? Yeah, scratch that.

The Tennessee Titans fired head coach Mike Mularkey on Monday, and now McDaniels has emerged as the favorite to fill the vacant position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The Patriots beat the Titans 35-14 on Saturday in the divisional round of the playoffs.

McDaniels is believed to prefer the Titans’ job over other openings, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

As of Sunday, McDaniels reportedly was the favorite to land the Indianapolis Colts’ head-coaching job. The New York Giants, who reportedly interviewed McDaniels, also have yet to hire a new head coach.

So, it looks like McDaniels definitely is on his way out of New England. Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia reportedly is expected to be named the Detroit Lions’ next head coach after New England’s season concludes.

Brian Daboll, who was considered an option to fill McDaniels’ position on the Patriots, was hired as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.