NFL Rumors: Josh McDaniels To Interview With Giants, Colts, Bears This Week

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will receive plenty of consideration for head coaching vacancies across the NFL, and he reportedly will be busy with interviews this week.

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe reported Tuesday via Twitter that McDaniels has upcoming interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants and Chicago Bears.

The Colts fired Chuck Pagano on Sunday, the Giants fired Ben McAdoo after a 2-10 start and the Bears fired Fox on Monday.

These teams certainly could benefit from McDaniels’ offensive genius. The Bears, Colts and Giants ranked 29th, 30th and 31st, respectively, in points scored per game this season.

McDaniels has been an NFL head coach once before. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos after being fired after a 3-9 start to the 2009 campaign. McDaniels is in his second stint with the Patriots, with his current one beginning in 2012.

