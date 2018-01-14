NFL Rumors: LaAdrian Waddle Has Minor Knee Injury, Could Play In AFC Title Game

Photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots received good news Sunday regarding the status of offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle.

Waddle left Saturday night’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans with a knee injury, but that injury is considered minor, according to multiple reports. He could return in time for next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

#Patriots RT LaAdrian Waddle suffered just a minor knee sprain in the win over the #Titans, source said. He hasn’t been ruled out for the AFC Title game and will be re-evaluated later in the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2018

Waddle started at right tackle against the Titans, getting the nod over Cameron Fleming, who started the final five games of the regular season. Both were thrust into action after No. 1 right tackle Marcus Cannon suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

If Waddle cannot go next week, the Patriots would be left with Fleming, Nate Solder and rookie Cole Croston as the only offensive tackles on their 52-man roster.

New England routed Tennessee 35-14 at Gillette Stadium to clinch a spot in their seventh consecutive AFC title game.