Marvin Lewis Indicates He Could Return As Coach Of Bengals Next Season

It turns out Marvin Lewis may continue to coach the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lewis has served as head coach of the Bengals the past 15 seasons, but despite never making it past the first round of the playoffs in his tenure, and posting an above .500 record in just seven seasons, he has yet to be fired.

However, after a report surfaced in December that Lewis would step down following the season and would entertain opportunities elsewhere, the 59-year-old countered that report in a press conference on Monday. He gave some ambiguous answers about his future in Cincy that don’t necessarily point toward a departure from his current position.

“Yes, that would be fair,” Lewis said when asked about interest between both sides in a return, via CBS Sports.

Lewis’ contract is through the 2017 season, so if Cincinnati elected not to re-up him, it would be about as clean a break as could be. However, when asked further if there was a way he would end up on the sidelines in Cincy next season, he again didn’t rule it out.

“I think so,” Lewis said. “Probably the less said, the better.”

This all could just be an attempt at trying not to outright admit that he likely will be turned loose in the coming days or weeks, particularly since he wasn’t given a clear answer from higher-ups about his future.

But it’s clear the Bengals long have loved Lewis, so a return certainly wouldn’t be a surprise.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images.