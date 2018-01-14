NFL Rumors: Matt Patricia Expected To Take Lions’ Head Coach Job

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It appears Matt Patricia will be heading to Detroit, after all.

The New England Patriots defensive coordinator is likely to become the next head coach of the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning, citing league sources.

Patricia and Detroit still need to work out the details of a contract, per Schefter, and no deal will be finalized until after New England’s postseason ends. The Patriots advanced to their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game on Saturday night with a win over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round.

Patricia had been tied to the New York Giants’ head coaching vacancy, as well, and a report surfaced last week that he actually preferred the Giants’ job to the Lions’ opening. But Detroit has been a strong candidate from the beginning, and Patricia will get the chance to work with a familiar face in Lions general manager Bob Quinn, who previously served as the Patriots’ director of pro scouting.

Patricia might not be the only New England assistant on the move, as the Patriots are “expected” to lose offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels after the season, Schefter reported. McDaniels is a finalist for the Giants’ and Indianapolis Colts’ coaching jobs, per Schefter, while linebackers coach Brian Flores has been linked to the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach opening.