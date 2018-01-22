NFL Rumors: ‘Optimism’ Rob Gronkowski Will Be Cleared For Super Bowl LII

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots and their fans are busy celebrating a third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in the AFC Championship Game.

And now the worrying begins.

During Sunday’s win, Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski was knocked out of the game with a concussion that he suffered after being leveled by Jaguars safety Barry Church.

While Gronkowski did not return to the game, there is “optimism” he will clear the concussion protocol before Super Bowl LII, according to The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.

Rob Gronkowski is in the concussion protocol. There’s optimism Gronk will be cleared by the Super Bowl, according to a source — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) January 22, 2018

Gronkowski is the Patriots’ most lethal weapon, so if he is forced to miss another Super Bowl it could help level the playing field for the competition.

But the Patriots, without their big tight end, did mount a thrilling second-half comeback against a fierce Jags defense. The incredible result showed, once again, that as long as the Pats have Tom Brady, they have a shot.