NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Big Three To Meet After Season To ‘Clear The Air’

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady need to talk.

And they reportedly plan to do that soon.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham recently published a story detailing a rift within the Patriots that, according to some, could lead to the break up of the team’s dynamic trio. And even though Kraft, Brady and Belichick all have done their bests to quiet the noise, all indications are there is at least some tension between the trio.

And, at some point after the season, the three will meet to hash out their differences, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Patriots triumvirate plans to meet after the season to relieve the tension and hash out their issues. pic.twitter.com/HeaBdqJV8L — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2018

Patriots fans, of course, hope that meeting gets delayed for quite a while, as to accommodate for a Super Bowl championship parade.

Barring something truly cataclysmic, it seems inevitable that Kraft, Brady and Belichick once again will return to wreak havoc on the NFL.

