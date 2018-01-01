NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Brian Flores Receiving Head-Coaching Interest From Cardinals

Everyone expected New England Patriots coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia to be head-coaching candidates this winter, and they are, as both reportedly have garnered interested from multiple teams.

They’re not the only Patriots assistants being considered for head-coaching jobs, however.

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday submitted requests to interview both Patricia and Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores for their head-coaching vacancy, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Cardinals job opened up after Bruce Arians announced his retirement Monday.

Flores is viewed as the favorite to take over as Patriots defensive coordinator if and when Patricia chooses to move on, and it’s interesting he already is receiving consideration as a potential head coach.

A 36-year-old former Boston College linebacker, Flores has spent his entire professional career in New England, spending four seasons in the Patriots’ scouting department before moving to the coaching side in 2008. He has coached all three phases (defense, offense, special teams) and is in his sixth season as a position coach, having led the Patriots’ safeties from 2012 to 2015 before switching to linebackers last season.

The Patriots are off this weekend as they await their divisional-round playoff opponent.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images